A new community fitness park is coming to Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Faith Walk Community Fitness Park, a 10-acre multi-use park on Atlas Road just south of Kathleen Avenue, will have its groundbreaking ceremony at 8 a.m. next Tuesday, according to our news partner, the CDA Press.

The park will have facilities for physical exercise, group sporting activities, public and private events with picnic tables and barbecue pits. It will be a facility that promotes healthy lifestyles, excellent character and a thriving community.

"We are extremely pleased that we have reached the stage in our fundraising effort to begin construction of this new community-minded park,” said Dan Pinkerton, chair of the Faith Walk Community Fitness Park board of directors.

“Our mission is to foster excellence in character by building the body, mind and spirit through inspirational education, physical exercise and community engagement,” Pinkerton added.

The nonprofit organization has raised $2.6 million of its first phase goal of $4 million.

The half-mile perimeter of the park will be lined with 16 covered gazebos containing exercise equipment, redwood benches and full-color scenic panels with interactive media links focusing on faith and character.

The Park will feature a waterfall garden, a soccer field, playground area, a pavilion for entertainment and family gatherings, as well as a full-service gymnasium which can be configured as a full basketball court, or two volleyball courts, or four pickleball courts, with several celebration rooms, which also will house a community counseling center.

There will also be an onsite caretaker’s residence and a $1,000 monthly prize Character Quest contest sponsored by local businesses.

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony will be:

Faith Walk Community Fitness Park board members Dan Pinkerton, Eric Rockett, Paul Peabody, Mitchell Martin, and volunteer legal counsel Steve Smith; builder John Young with Young Construction; architect Marcus Valentine with Architects West; and landscape architect Dwight Bershaw with Clearwater Summit Group.

A number of sponsorships are still available for pavers, gazebos, tables, benches and other facilities in the park as shown on the park’s website: http://faithwalkcda.org

For more information, contact: Jim Faucher at 208-660-0571, jimfaucher@gmail.com