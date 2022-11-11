Trevor Noah bringing ‘Off the Record’ Tour to Spokane

Trevor Noah will be in Spokane this April as part of his nationwide 'Off the Record' tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Trevor Noah is headed for Spokane. Noah will make a stop at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023.

The stop is part of his nationwide ‘Off the Record’ tour.

The Spokane tour date is currently the only show scheduled in Washington or Oregon. Noah will perform in Bozeman, Mont. on April 28 and in Missoula, Mont. on April 29.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on November 18 at 11 a.m. local time. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

Noah is best known for hosting the Comedy Central show ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’ He has also starred in 12 comedy specials, including the upcoming, “I Wish You Would,” for Netflix.

I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US! 🕺🏾🙌🏾 Signup for the presale code on my website, to get tickets before they go on sale! https://t.co/L7bDKHCHyQ See you in 2023! 😁 #OffTheRecordTour pic.twitter.com/RAdY7PtS1P — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 14, 2022

