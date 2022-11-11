Trevor Noah bringing ‘Off the Record’ Tour to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Trevor Noah is headed for Spokane. Noah will make a stop at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023.
The stop is part of his nationwide ‘Off the Record’ tour.
The Spokane tour date is currently the only show scheduled in Washington or Oregon. Noah will perform in Bozeman, Mont. on April 28 and in Missoula, Mont. on April 29.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on November 18 at 11 a.m. local time. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.
Noah is best known for hosting the Comedy Central show ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’ He has also starred in 12 comedy specials, including the upcoming, “I Wish You Would,” for Netflix.
Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group
- Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa
- Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
- Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller
- Dec. 26: The Illusionists
- Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud
- Feb. 3: Jo Koy
- Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play
- Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert
- Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen
- Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!
- April 11-12: Shen Yun
- April 27: Trevor Noah
- May 13-14: Chicago
- May 26-29: Riverdance
- June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin
