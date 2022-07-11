Paw Patrol Live! coming to Spokane

"I'm fired up!" Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts this March.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids and parents will want to get ready for a 'ruff-ruff rescue' as Paw Patrol Live! rolls into Spokane this March.

The First Interstate Center for the Arts will host the show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The show is described as an "action-packed, music-filled production." During the show, the pups set out on a pirate-themed adventure in search of hidden treasure.

Show dates & times

Saturday, March 25 - 10 am

Saturday, March 25 -2 pm

Sunday, March 26 - 10 am

Sunday, March 26 - 2 pm

Ticket prices

Tickets start at $32 and go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at pawpatrollive.com or TicketsWest.com.

There will also be V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages available to purchase. The VIP package includes a premium seat and a photo with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts

Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group

Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa

Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure

Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 26: The Illusionists

Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud

Feb. 3: Jo Koy

Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play

Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert

Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen

Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!

April 11-12: Shen Yun

May 13-14: Chicago

May 26-29: Riverdance

June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin

