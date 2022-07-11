Paw Patrol Live! coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids and parents will want to get ready for a 'ruff-ruff rescue' as Paw Patrol Live! rolls into Spokane this March.
The First Interstate Center for the Arts will host the show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
The show is described as an "action-packed, music-filled production." During the show, the pups set out on a pirate-themed adventure in search of hidden treasure.
Show dates & times
- Saturday, March 25 - 10 am
- Saturday, March 25 -2 pm
- Sunday, March 26 - 10 am
- Sunday, March 26 - 2 pm
Ticket prices
Tickets start at $32 and go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at pawpatrollive.com or TicketsWest.com.
There will also be V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages available to purchase. The VIP package includes a premium seat and a photo with PAW Patrol characters after the show.
Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group
- Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa
- Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
- Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller
- Dec. 26: The Illusionists
- Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud
- Feb. 3: Jo Koy
- Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play
- Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert
- Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen
- Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!
- April 11-12: Shen Yun
- May 13-14: Chicago
- May 26-29: Riverdance
- June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin
