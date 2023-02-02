Jo Koy's next comedy tour makes a stop in Spokane

As part of the comedian's 2023 World Tour, Jo Koy will make a visit to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Jo Koy's comedy tour, World Tour, is coming to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts on Feb. 2, 2023.

An internationally acclaimed comedian with four Netflix specials under his belt, Jo Koy has delighted audiences from Seattle to the Philippines. His brand of relatable family-based humor has given him a reputation for saying all the things the ordinary person can't say to their family members - but to an audience of thousands.

Just before ticket sales go live, Jo Koy's special Live From The Los Angeles Forum will also be airing on Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m, while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16. Prices start at $41.50 and go up to $81.50. Tickets are available on the Ticketwest website can be found here.

The World Tour comedy tour will feature 22 stops all over the country over the course of 2023.

For more information on Jo Koy's upcoming tour, click here.

