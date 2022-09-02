Greta Van Fleet stopping by Spokane Arena for 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour

The tour is in support of the Grammy-winning group's sophomore album, The Battle at Garden's Gate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will be bringing their high-energy, bombastic sound to the Spokane Arena Friday night, Sept. 2.

This show is part of the band's 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour and in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden's Gate. The album received top honors from Billboard and currently has 275k in sales with streaming numbers at 200 million. Tonight's show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with doors at 5:30 p.m. Special guests The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund will be opening the show.

A limited number of tickets are still available to purchase. In addition, concertgoers can start rocking out early at Party at the Garden, presented by No-Li Brewhouse. The party, which takes place from 3-6 p.m., is located outside the Northeast Entrance of the Spokane Arena. It includes Wisdom of the Oracle readings with Mama Ocean. music by 94.1 The Bear, a merch stand, and No-Li beer, White Claw, soda, water and snacks available for purchase.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.