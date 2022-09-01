Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

This Labor Day weekend, attend Pig Out in the Park, a Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a Symphony free concert or the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend.

Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.

Here is the list of fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend:

Pig Out in the Park

Pig Out in the Park is returning to Spokane for Labor Day weekend for the first time in two years.

The public festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 in Riverfront Park. The event will feature musical entertainment and dozens of local vendors.

You can look at all the food vendors and musical acts scheduled to be at the event by clicking here.

Gonzaga Library Exhibition

Gonzaga University’s Foley Center Library has been selected to host 'Americans and the Holocaust' from Aug. 23-Oct. 7.

This traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and ’40s.

Based on the special exhibition of the same name at the museum in Washington, D.C., it will be on display in the Cowles Rare Books Room on the third floor of Foley Library. People can visit the exhibit during September on Wednesdays from 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. People can also visit it next month, from Oct.1-7 on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and Monday-Friday from 3-8 p.m.

Spokane Symphony free concerts

The Spokane Symphony will perform two free concerts. On Saturday, Sept. 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Pavilion Par, in Liberty Lake, and on Monday, Sept. 5 at Comstock Park in Spokane for Labor Day at 6 p.m.

These outdoor concerts have been delighting thousands of people through Labor Day weekend with their lineup of popular classics and favorites from the worlds of Hollywood and Broadway. Come early and enjoy some danceable grooves from local band, Funky Unkle, at Comstock Park. The concert will be directed by conductor James Lowe.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the music!

Tribe of Indians Pow Wow & Celebration

The 106th annual Spokane Tribe of Indians Pow Wow & Celebration kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m.

The celebration continues through Monday, Sept. 5. at Tribal grounds, located at BIA Highway 183, in Wellpinit, WA, about one hour away from Spokane. Visit the Spokane Tribe of Indians website for full details.

Events Schedule list:

Thursday, Sept. 1: Royalty Competition at 5 p.m. and Tiny Tot Grant entry at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2: Pow Wow competition begins. Grant entry starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Grant entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 4: 5k Fun Run at 9 a.m.. Grant Entry at 1 p.m. Pow Wow competition winners announced at the session's end.

Monday, Sept. 5: Traditional Po Wow. Grant entry at 1 p.m.

Spirit Lake Labor Day Parade

A Labor Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Spirit Lake. There will be vendors and more activities in the park after the parade, including a car show in the park put on by the Roy Racy VFW Post 1473 Spirit lake.

The longtime Labor Day celebration traditionally lasts just a few minutes, with a handful of entries that include people riding scooters and ATVs, flags and folks in colorful outfits. Lots of candy goes out to the kids. The parade is about two blocks long, going up Maine Street and making its way to City Park.

People are welcome to join the parade. The line up starts at 10:30 a.m. on the south corner of 3rd and Maine.

Wonder Saturday Farmers Market

The Wonder Saturday Market supports small farmers and the community. The market’s emphasis is on locally grown farm produce. People can enjoy entertainment, street food vendors, prepared food, and work from juried local artisans during the farmers market.

The market is located in Wonder Building at 835 N Post St, in Spokane.

The Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it is located in Wonder Building at 835 N Post St, in Spokane.

