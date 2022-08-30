Spokane City Labor Day closures

Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Library branches, in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.

During the holiday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week with Friday’s pickup happening on Saturday.

Here is a list of some additional Labor Day closures and cancellations in Spokane:

Parking meters will not require payments on Labor Day.

Spokane Public Library branches will be closed. The Spokane Municipal Court will be closed.

My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in person, phone, or online customer service inquiries. The public can access the 311 online app 24 hours a day as messages will be responded to the next day.

Development Services Center employees will not be available on Labor Day.

Spokane City Council has cancelled its meeting for the week of Monday, Sept. 5. The Council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 12, for its regular 3:30 p.m. briefing session and the 6 p.m. legislative session.

The City aquatic centers are closed for the season, but splash pads and golf courses will be open throughout the Labor Day weekend.

