Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary

The pastry's truck will be located at 9320 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley on Monday, Sept. 19. People can preorder their favorite pastry in advance by Sept. 17.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”

People can order from a variety of Russian pastries including traditional, vegan and vegetarian Piroshky. The menu caters to all tastes and dietary choices, ranging from beef and onion piroshki, cinnamon cardamom braids, and even vegan potato and mushroom piroshki.

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city," Olga Sagan, Piroshky Piroshky's owner said in a press release. "We listened and decided to travel to cities across to the United States to meet our customers personally and connect with our community across the country."

The bakery has also been featured in many publications, most notably within the Statesman Journal and the Phoenix New Times.