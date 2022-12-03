Peppa Pig making a stop in Spokane this holiday season

Peppa Pig fans will squeal with delight this holiday season as the popular pig brings her holiday show to Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooray! Peppa Pig and her family will be bringing some holiday cheer to Spokane this December.

The musical show Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will make a stop at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts on December 3, 2022.

The show features Peppa, George and their school friends as they go on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods. Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe will be part of the adventure.

Of course, Daddy Pig will be there too! He’s driving the bus as Peppa and friends head out on their exciting, outdoor holiday adventure.

The show features singing, dancing, games, and surprises. Maybe there will even be a muddy puddle or two.

The show starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022. Its runtime is 60 minutes and is good for the whole family.

Tickets for Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure range from $30 to $60. They go on sale to the general public starting Friday,t. 16 at 10 a.m. on TicketsWest.com.

Fans can also purchase an additional Peppa Pig's Adventure Photo Experience. The event gives fans a chance to “experience a unique photo opportunity by jumping in a mud puddle alongside Peppa Pig & Friends.”

The photo experience begins after the end of the show. Each adult and child (age two and up) are required to purchase a separate photo experience ticket in order to attend.

