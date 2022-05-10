Terrain Art Festival back in downtown Spokane

Terrain is bringing back a one-night-only event celebrating artists in the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Terrain Art Fest is coming back in full swing on Friday.

Terrain is hosted by the non-profit organization by the same name every first Friday of October. Terrain's work revolves around building community and presenting economic opportunities for artists around the Inland Northwest.

"We've found that artists and the public alike are incredibly excited for the event's return," said Ginger Ewing, executive director and co-founder of Terrain.

The festival will have more than 350 artists on display at the venue. Alongside the visual art, there will be 12 bands, 12 literary readings, 22 films and five dance performances scattered throughout the evening.

"Having a platform like this where a large amount of people can see your work, artists haven't had access to that. They're hungry and they need it. We need the community to come out and support the creative community," Erwing said.

Terrain will be held at 314 West Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 7. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 12 a.m., and will have food trucks, a live music lineup, literary and dance performances and more. The event is one night only.

For more details, check out Terrain's website.

