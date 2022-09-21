Diwali and vegetarian food festival to be held in Spokane this October

India's festival of lights is coming to Spokane to celebrate spirituality and culture.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will be holding a Diwali festival this coming Oct. 22. The festival will feature a Rangoli art contest, live performances, arts and crafts and vegetarian and vegan foods.

Diwali is India's festival of lights. The festival lasts five days across Indian communities. The lights are an important symbol of Indian spirituality.

This year's Diwali festival puts an emphasis on the Rangoli art festival. Rangoli art is characterized by its colorful, geometric patterns. This art is usually drawn on the floor of a home's entrance to ward off evil spirits and welcome good spirits.

The Rangoli Art Festival is the main event the festival. Prizes ranging from $150 to $500 are available for all different age groups.

The Diwali festival is also looking for vegetarian and vegan food vendors for the festival. Interested vendors must be in good standing with the Spokane Regional Health Department and have a current business license.

The Diwali festival will take place on Oct. 22, and will take place at River Park Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wall St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For all Rangoli art contest submissions and vendor interests should email Charitydoyl@yahoo.com.

You can find more details on the event here.

