Pig Out in the Park breaks record attendance

After a two-year absence, the event organizer had some reservations about this year's turnout. But, he was proven wrong- in the best way possible.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is a six-day event filled with people, food and entertainment.

Bill Burke is the event organizer. He says after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, he didn't know what to expect this year.

"I was sold out of food booths in April," said Burke.

But from the get-go, vendors were lining up and Burke had to create a waiting list. He took this as a sign that this year's festival would be strong. And from the looks of it, he was right.

This year the festival brought 55 venders, 35 public vendors and 112 bands.

“2019 was our 40th anniversary, which was about 120,000-118,000 people. This year will surpass that this time by around two or three thousand," said Burke.

The event is free and attendance is not taken at the door. So how is Burke measuring attendance?



“Food sales," said Burke.

Karim Azar has strong ties to Pig Out in the Park. He's been serving his middle eastern and fried dishes since the festival began. He hasn't missed a year.



"We make good money,” said Azar. “We wait for this event through the year to come back. lt started being like a family reunion for me."

Pig Out in the Park brings in 50 percent of Azar's revenue for the year.

Burke says that many vendors rely on this event.



"I hoped for the best. I've been to a lot of events this year, and a lot of them have lost 25-30% of their audience. Participants that make it happen,” Said Burke.

"We have and we were so lucky. We're blessed. We truly are."

