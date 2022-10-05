Lake City Comicon returns for its 5th year

The beloved event will gather icons from all corners of fandom, from horror, to sci-fi and more.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Stars from "Star Wars," a "Friday the 13th" Jason Voorhees, local artists and a world of pop culture fandom await those who attend the fifth annual Lake City Comicon at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds on Saturday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"We're really trying to take the show to the next level and bring in more talent," Lake City Comicon founder Nathan O’Brien said Tuesday. "We're creating this melting pot of pop culture for people to experience and having that blend of professional talent that comes from different parts of the country, but also highlighting amazing local talent and businesses here in the area."

The pop culture convention draws at least 1,200 people, with more expected this year. Saturday's event will feature Chris Bartlett, known for playing droids in Jon Favreau’s "Star Wars" TV shows; Amy Allen, who portrays Jedi Aayla Secura in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith;" C.J. Graham, who played the hockey-masked horror baddie in "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives;" artist and Boise State University graduate Zach Woolsey, who does sketch work for Topps Card Company; Coeur d'Alene comic writer and artist Jamari Lawson; Coeur d'Alene digital artist Ara Gotham; and more.

"Seeing people having fun, getting to see things they haven't seen before, people dressing up in cosplay — which is huge — and really embrace it and go for it is really exciting," O’Brien said.

This year's convention will debut limited-edition enamel logo pins. Pinboards will also be on-site for guests to swap pins or purchase rare and unique finds.

Presale early bird tickets to enter at 9:30 a.m. are $12. General admission tickets to enter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are $8. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Post Falls Food Bank.

Lake City Comicon will take place in the Jacklin Building at the fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene.

Tickets and info: lakecitycon.com

