Things to know for Silverwood's Halloween Scarywood transformation

Silverwood's Halloween event known as 'Scarywood' will run a month long and feature all sorts of haunts and spooks.

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood's yearly transformation to Scarywood starts on Sept. 29. Alongside plenty of scares, there are some details to keep in mind when planning a trip to the amusement park.

Tickets to Scarywood are only available online. Tickets that are bought at least one day in advance get an $8 discount. Tickets will not be available at the gate. Parking is not included in the ticket fee, and will be $10 per vehicle.

Scarywood will only be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning this week and ending on Oct. 29. During the rest of the week, the park will be Silverwood.

The park will feature five haunted attractions, nine scare zones, and rides in the dark. Scarywood is not recommended for children 13 years and younger, but it is up to the parent/guardian to let their child go to Scarywood. The park will be open even in the rain.

Costumes, masks and face painting are not allowed in Scarywood. Face coverings that don't look like Scarywood characters are allowed for health and safety purposes.

For more details on Scarywood, check out their website here.

