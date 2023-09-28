Spokane stand-up show hopes to bring healing with laughter | Inland Northbest

Tickets are on sale at the Knitting Factory website and start at $27.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedians are heading to the Knitting Factory floor to bring laughs and hope to one Inland Northwest comedian.

Spokane stand up comedian Nick Theisen has been battling cancer for four years. To help their friend, several Northwest comedians are putting on a show to raise funds for Theisen's cancer treatment.

Since his diagnosis, Thiesen has been battling four different kinds of Stage 4 cancer. He and his family have been overwhelmed by medical bills.

Comedian, Youtuber and podcast host Dan Cummins will headline the show alongside several other Northwest comedians. Cummins said Thiesen helped kick his career off the ground, taking his comedy act to new heights.

The show is on Sunday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Knitting Factory website and start at $27.

