Local nonprofit paints mural celebrating Spokane's East Central neighborhood | Inland Northbest

The mural is part of a secret project in collaboration with the Carl Maxey Center and will be unveiled Sept. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nonprofit is painting the town with their new mural in Spokane's East Central neighborhood!

The mural is part of a secret project in collaboration with the Carl Maxey Center. The new mural will be unveiled on Sept. 23.

Artists Carl Richardson and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano call the mural "This is East Central." It features leaders, residents and iconic parts of the neighborhood.

"It's just amazing to see how we can collaborate and bring a tiny little piece of the people that live here to beautify this place where they live," Zambrano said.

To check out the story, click on the player below.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.