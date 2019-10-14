SANDPOINT, Idaho — A new report ranks Schweitzer Mountain Resort near Sandpoint as one of the most affordable in North America.

HomeToGo researched the price of a ski vacation at winter resorts from coast to coast in the United States and Canada.

The rankings include the cost of ski rental, a daily lift ticket, lunch and overnight accommodations. Ski rental and lift ticket prices were provided by the resorts, and online menus were used to determine lunch prices.

Schweitzer came in at No. 7 on the list, with a total cost of $239.67. The price breaks down to $36 for ski rental, $86 for a lift ticket, an average price of $16 for lunch and $101.67 for accommodations.

Mission Ridge Ski Area in Wenatchee, Washington, also ranked among the top resorts at No. 6. HomeToGo listed its total price at $227.47.

A handful of ski resorts in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, also made the top ten.

Schweitzer's opening day is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, weather permitting.

In January, a travel and tourism writer for World Property Journal listed Schweitzer as his No. 2 pick for U.S. ski getaways. He said it’s hard to imagine a more beautiful setting – and we’d have to agree.

Schweitzer recently underwent a $1.6 million renovation project, including the addition of two new chair lifts and seven runs. Resort leaders say the new additions will increase capacity and shorten lines.

Beyond these projects, Schweitzer is building a 30-unit hotel that will include a 50-seat restaurant and outdoor patio.

