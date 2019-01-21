SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort near Sandpoint has made a list of top 5 winter ski getaways in the United States.

Steve Winston, a travel and tourism writer for World Property Journal, listed Schweitzer as his No. 2 pick.

“Schweitzer sits in the Selkirk Mountain Range in the northern Idaho Panhandle, only about 40 miles from the Canadian border. And it’s hard to imagine a more beautiful setting," Winston wrote.

Winston mentions the view of Lake Pend Oreille from the top of Schweitzer Mountain and the variety of slopes available for skiers across the spectrum of experience.

The article also mentions the resort’s Sky House Lodge located at Schweitzer’s summit. It features two restaurants – one for fine dining and another for casual dining.

“Along with the food, you'll find extraordinary 360-degree views of northern Idaho and silvery Lake Pend Oreille. In fact, you can see into two countries, the U.S. and Canada, and three states – Idaho, Montana, and Washington. And down at the bottom of the mountain, you'll find the charming Old-Idaho town of Sandpoint, voted the most beautiful town in America by Rand-McNally readers a few years ago,” Winston wrote.

Winston’s No. 1 favorite ski resort is Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado. His No. 5 pick was also located in Colorado. Others that made the list are in Alaska and New Mexico.