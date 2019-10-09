SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort is hard at work on multiple construction projects that will enhance the skier snowboarder experience this coming season and into the future.

Schweitzer posted a fall update on Sept. 10 that details the projects.

Some of the big improvements the resort has been making include the construction of two additional chairlifts, an on-site hotel, seven new runs, and the addition of multiple service machines to help the resort run more efficiently and better serve its customers.

The new chairlifts, which will replace the current Snow Ghost Double Chair Lift, will bring with them larger skier capacity, as well as short lift-line waiting times, the resort said.

The detachable quad chair will offer a capacity of 2,400 people per hour and rise 1,447 feet in just over five minutes. The triple chair capacity is 1,800 people per hour and will rise 1,360 feet in eight minutes.

The lifts will serve skiers and snowboarders across various skill levels, and are expected to be in service by the beginning of the 2019-2020 skiing season, which is slated for November 29, 2019.

A lot of skiers and snowboarders are looking for lodging more frequently these days and Schweitzer has taken notice. As such, the resort has started construction of a new 30-unit hotel.

The hotel will feature a restaurant, a bar and an outdoor patio area. The hotel will also have a co-working space, exercise area, spa, and communal living room.

The grand opening for the hotel is set for fall 2020.

