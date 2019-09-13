SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort is starting the fall season by previewing the winter season.

The resort underwent a one point six million dollar million dollar project including the addition of two new chair lifts and seven new named runs. They also shared new aerial photos taken ahead of the start of Fall. They say these new projects will increase capacity and shorten lines.

"A Lietner Poma detachable quad chair, Cedar Park Express, will provide more access for intermediate skiers and riders in the resort’s back bowl," says Schweitzer Mountain Marketing Manager, Digg Chrismer. "A complementing triple chair from Skytrac, the Colburn Triple, will allow advanced and expert skiers to reach the summit of the mountain and access the steeper terrain in Lakeside Chutes more quickly." She says all of these features will be available starting in the 2019-2020 snow season.

Beyond these projects, Schweitzer is continuing construction on a 30-unit hotel. They say the hotel will also include a 50 seat restaurant and outdoor patio.

Along with these announcements, Schweitzer Mountain Resort shared several photos taken from the sky.

The resort says they anticipate the start of the 2019-2020 snow season to come around November 30. That means just a few months are left before the excitement comes once again.

