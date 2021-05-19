Purrfect ending: Cat reunited with owner after Babb Fire has kittens

Rebecca the cat is the proud mother of four 5-week-old kittens.

PINE CITY, Wash. — A cat who was reunited with her owner after getting lost during the Babb Fire in September 2020 recently had four kittens.

Christy Rieck left her Pine City home with her children, husband and dogs on Labor Day. She didn't know Rebecca, one of the family's seven pet cats, was missing until they made it out of Pine City.

Dr. Andrea Edwards with TLC Animal Care in Palouse, Washington, said in a Facebook post that a Good Samaritan brought Rebecca into the veterinary office.

Guess what?! The Pine City resident who was reunited with her cat, Rebecca, after the #BabbRoadFire says she had kittens! They are 5 weeks old. So happy this family has their pet back and these new additions to the family!

PREVIOUS: https://t.co/HqIvlQcFOD @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/zUaqjRGVgE — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 19, 2021

It was Rieck's sister-in-law who alerted her about the Facebook post and said the cat looked like Rebecca. After Rieck reached out to the office, Edwards and her team worked to reunite the pair.

Edwards told Rieck that a medic rescued Rebecca from the home's garage and kept her in an ambulance for 10 hours. Someone even fed Rebecca a cheeseburger, Rieck said.

Rieck described the reunion with her feline friend as "amazing."

"[I was] just shocked because I never thought I’d see her. You know, I was so shocked and grateful and so happy," she said.