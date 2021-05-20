'This is the fastest we've ever sold out': Spokane's Kendall Yards Night Market has busy opening

The market is back starting May 19 through Sept. 22 on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Kendall Yards Night Market is back in Spokane, and it was busier than ever on Wednesday. The farmer's market opened for the season with fewer restrictions than in 2020.

Call it another sign that things are slowing getting back to normal.

"What just happened?" Arabesque Farms and Bakery employee Carrie Jahns asked. "I just sold my last loaf of bread, and I ran out of brown paper bags also!"

The pandemic hit Arabesque hard, so they were excited to see the open-air market return.

"[It's] never happened this fast ever at any market, actually" Jahns added. "This is the fastest we've ever sold out."

She sold more than 70 loaves of bread in an hour and a half. Arabesque is one of the nearly 80 vendors and restaurants participating in the first Night Market of the season.

"It kind of started early at 4:30 and it was already crowded," she said. "t's just been consistent ever since."

The bakery suffered financially during the winter. They typically rely on craft shows, but the pandemic cancelled them. She said she held her breath when putting out the booth this year, nervous that people wouldn’t show up.

"I know it's hard with COVID and the times are hard and money's tight," she said. "We really appreciate your openness and coming out here."

There are some additional COVID-19 protocols. This includes stalls spaced six feet away from each other, numerous hand sanitation centers and food sampling has to take place at tables. Jahns said that the rules are totally fine, she was just happy to see the community come together to support local businesses.

"We're gonna be here every week and we're looking forward to seeing everyone back next week," she added.

Arabesque’s entire menu sold out in about two hours. As they started to pack up and leave as closing time got closer, more people were still coming to check out their stand.

Arabesque's will also be attending the Perry Street Thursday Market from 3 to 7 p.m. every week. In addition, they deliver products to Huckleberry's Natural Market.

The Night Market will be open for the summer from May 19 to Sept. 22 on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. The Kendall Yards Night Market features farms, artisan food makers, crafters and food trucks. They also have live music and spaced out picnic tables this year.

To view a complete list of participating vendors and food trucks, click here. On Wednesday, the food truck lineup includes KC's Stir Fry, Big Daddy's Banh Mi's, One Night Stand BBQ, Mac Daddy's, Mixed Plate and Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine.