List: Spring and summer markets offering food, live music, more around the Inland Northwest

If you're looking for places to shop local vendors and farms, this list is for you!

This market will run Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 7 through May 12. The outdoor market is held at Riverfront Park. In addition to a long list of vendors, there will be food trucks every day.

The market will run every Wednesday from May 19 through September 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature two acts on one stage. Local vendors and food trucks will return under COVID-19 guidelines. There will also be outdoor seating for socially distanced dining.

There will not be a Garland Street Fair this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be a Garland Summer Market. The market will be on Tuesdays from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and it will run from May 18 through September 14. There will be some car cruises throughout the summer as well as a graffiti art event in the Garland Art Alley.

The market will open Thursday, May 6. It will run every Thursday through October 28. It will be located on 10th and Perry and will expand into Grant Park.

Starting June 4 the market will be open every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and will run through September 17. The market is located at Spokane Valley CenterPlace in the parking lot near Discovery Playground. This market will have food trucks, live music, local farmers and more.