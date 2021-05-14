Crepe Cafe Sisters opens location in Kendall Yards

The sisters opened their first standing location after having a successful food truck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sisters behind Crepe Cafe Sisters will open the doors to their first standing location at 8:00 a.m. in Kendall Yards.

The business started as a food truck in 2015 with made-to-order crepes. The crepes will still be the same, but now people can enjoy them inside their new building.

"We have just had this dream for so long," co-owner Jessica Moon said. "So many people have helped us build our business and supported us, we're super excited to open our doors for them."

The sisters have been waiting over a year and a half to open the location. Moon said it took longer to open than originally expected because of the pandemic.

The opening and planning of the new location was a family affair, Moon said.

Her sister and co-owner, Ashley Sadaoui designed the space, and their dad tiled the shop. But, this is also how the business started, with the inspiration and help of their family. The sisters said they bought the business from its previous owners on a whim after college. They knew they wanted to work as a family.

They serve sweet and savory crepes. With the new location, new items will also be added to the menu.

This is one of the new menu items:

It's a black bean patty with slow-roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, vegan mozzarella cheese, spinach and garnished with dried oregano.

The shop opens on Friday. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address for the cafe is 441 N. Nettleton St, Spokane, Wash. 99201.