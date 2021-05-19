Kendall Yards Night Market in Spokane starts Wednesday

The market is back on May 19 through Sept. 22 on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

The market will be open for the summer from May 19 to Sept. 22 on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. The Kendall Yards Night Market is an open-air farmers market that features farms, artisan food makers, crafters and food trucks.

Event Coordinator for the market Sophie Solinsky said there will still be live music, spaced out picnic tables and food trucks this year.

Even though a lot of the favorite parts of the market will be in place, there will still be a few changes in place for a COVID-19 safety plan. Some of the protocols include vendor booths to be spaced six feet away from each other, there will be multiple hand sanitation centers, visitors can only sample food at the designated eating areas and vendors will offer pre-bagged food and goods at their stands.

In an effort to keep everyone healthy, they asked that if anyone is feeling sick to stay home. They also ask that all visitors sanitize their hands when they enter the market.

On Wednesday, the food truck lineup includes KC's Stir Fry, Big Daddy's Banh Mi's, One Night Stand BBQ, Mac Daddy's, Mixed Plate and Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine.

The market is located just outside of the Kendall Yards Welcome Center on Summit Parkway just east of Cedar Street.

