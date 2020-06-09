Jimmy Kimmel delivers graduation message to grads during Gonzaga's virtual ceremony

"If there are indeed students who think they are enrolled in this 'university' congratulations I guess," Kimmel said. "To me, it's a hoax."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Regardless of his belief that Gonzaga isn't a real university, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered his congratulations to grads in Gonzaga's virtual graduation ceremony.

"I want to congratulate the class of 2020 at... Gonzaga university?" Kimmel began. "There's no Gonzaga University! Who did this?!"

Kimmel is well known around the Inland Northwest for refusing to believe that Gonzaga exists.

"If there are indeed students who think they are enrolled in this 'university' congratulations I guess," Kimmel said. "To me, it's a hoax."

Kimmel's theory that Gonzaga isn't real first came to light during March Madness in 2019. He even went so far as to send his sidekick Guillermo all the way to Spokane to investigate.

Gonzaga hosted the graduation for undergraduates Sunday morning featuring recorded videos from local public figures and university staff, including State Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, Former Gonzaga men's basketball player and NBA draft candidate Killian Tillie, Former Gonzaga women's basketball player and current professional Finnish player Zykera Rice, and Gonzaga alum Bruce Hough, the father of actor Julianne Hough and Dancing with the Stars cast member Derek Hough who also sent their congratulations.

Gonzaga began planning the virtual celebration after it became clear that no large group gatherings would be allowed "for the foreseeable future" in Spokane County due to the coronavirus, according to a letter university president Thayne McCulloh sent out to graduating students and parents.