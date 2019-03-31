Late night host Jimmy Kimmel put his not-so-serious feud with Gonzaga aside on Saturday to tweet his congratulations to the Bulldogs after their title hopes ended in the Elite Eight.

In a tweet posted on Saturday evening after the Bulldogs 75-69 loss to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, Kimmel said "Congratulations to my new friends at #Gonzaga on a great season ... Imaginary or otherwise, I have grown very fond of you."

Kimmel had joked that he believed the school didn't exist and was actually a Canadian plot to bust brackets in March, saying he didn't know anyone from Gonzaga.

The monologues sparked many hashtags on social media, including "#Conzaga" and the rebuttal "#GonzagaExists."

Some have also called for Kimmel to do a show on campus or speak at the May commencement. He even sent his beloved assistant Guillermo to do an "investigation" into the school during media days before the Sweet Sixteen.

Guillermo ended up rooting for Gonzaga, and Bulldogs staff members told Kimmel they though he was fake.

Kimmel at one point even interviewed a fake Gonzaga chancellor for a piece on his show, and shirts have been made with the "#GonzagaExists" phrase on the front.

The famous "Keyboard Cat" even got involved, making a video showing support for the Zags. The cat's owner also pointed out that Kimmel had paid to use videos of the cat, who's owner resides in Spokane, on his late night show in the past.

