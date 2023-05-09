Coeur d'Alene resident goes to Germany for Invictus Games | Inland Northbest

U.S. Army Specialist Gerald Blakely is one of 500 Team U.S. participants participating in ten adaptive sport competitions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Coeur d'Alene man will be performing in the Invictus Games taking place in Germany Sept. 9-16, 2023.

U.S. Army Specialist Gerald Blakely is one of 500 Team U.S. participants participating in ten adaptive sport competitions. Sports at the Games include cycling, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, and table tennis.

Gerald shared that he finds his inspiration from his family. He believes their support is why he is where he is today.

