SPOKANE, Wash. — We all need some good news right about now, and this bit of information might do the trick for some Chick-fil-A enthusiasts in Spokane.

A Facebook group called "Bring Chick-fil-A to Spokane, Washington" shared a photo of a sign that says the restaurant is "coming soon." Just how soon, you might ask? The truth is, we don't know.

The previous occupants at the future location of Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A on Newport Highway began to move out in February 2020. A notice on the City of Spokane’s website dated Dec. 16, 2019 says the restaurant’s Binding Site Plan application for a location on Newport Highway was approved.

KREM reported in September 2019 that the company filed two building permits for a location at 9304 N. Newport Highway. Confusion abounded, though, because the company tweeted on Aug. 30 that it had no immediate plans to open a location in Spokane.

Spokane's ongoing Chick-fil-A saga began in August 2018, when the company's website said a location was "coming soon" to Gonzaga University, which school leaders later denied. The company said an online error was to blame.

Documents on the city’s website say that the current Spokane project will be 4,833 square-feet, with 96 interior seats and 16 patio seats, a playground, and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles.

The project also proposes one access drive to the business from E. Hoerner Street.

