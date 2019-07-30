SPOKANE, Wash. — The process to bring Chick-fil-A to Spokane is moving forward with a public comment period.

In June, KREM reported that documents filed under the state Environmental Protection Act pointed to a possible location in North Spokane.

The application shows a 4,833 square-foot store at 9304 N. Newport Hwy. Chick-fil-A Inc. is listed as the name of the proposed project and applicant.

We know what you’re thinking: Chick-fil-A already teased us when they said a location was moving into Gonzaga University. And believe us, we remember that all too well.

The restaurant’s website listed a location at GU as “coming soon" in August 2018. This was a mistake that the company blamed on an online error.

But the new developments for a Spokane location look more promising.

Comments on the SEPA application opened last month and were due June 21. City of Spokane spokesperson Marlene Feist said comments from government agencies have already been sought.

Now, the application process is moving into the next phase: public comment. Feist said a sign located at the property is providing information on how people can comment on the application.

A sign displaying a notice of a SEPA application posted outside a possible Chick-fil-A location on Newport Highway.

The project developer will also have to take out legal notices in the paper with the same information, Feist said.

Employees say the land is owned by prominent Spokane Developer Harlan Douglass.

Those who are interested in providing public comment should contact Dean Giles with City of Spokane Planning and Development by calling 509-625-6121 or mail their comments to the city at 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. with attention to Giles.

Feist said comments from the public are due back by Aug. 7. After that, the planning staff will review any comments from the public and take any action that is needed as a result.

Once the SEPA process is finished, the project developer can then apply for construction permits with the city on their own timeframe.