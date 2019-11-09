SPOKANE, Wash. — Chick-fil-A continues to send the people of Spokane mixed signals on whether or not they’re going to open a location in the area.

On Monday, the company filed two building permits for a location at 9304 N. Newport Highway, according to Spokane Building and Planning documents. One permit is for construction of a new commercial restaurant with dual entry drive-thru and 80 stalls. The other is for construction of two new free-standing canopies over a drive thru lane. Both permits are listed as pending and expire on March 3, 2020.

This is all very confusing because back on Aug. 30, the company tweeted that it has no immediate plans to open a location in Spokane.

Although the fast-food chain doesn't have any immediate plans for a location in Spokane, they did just have a web seminar interested investors in the Pacific Northwest on Sept. 6.

Other information on Chick-fil-A’s website stated that future restaurants are determined solely on the company’s goals for system-wide expansion, specifically targeted markets. Spokane wasn’t on that list.

The closest Chick-fil-A is in Moscow on the University of Idaho's campus.

