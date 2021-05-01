Bloomsday participants raise over 10k for Spokane Northeast Youth Center

The group walked the course six times and collected donations to send local kids to summer camp this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Walking the traditional Bloomsday day course is an accomplishment in itself.

Walking it six times in one day is historic - and that’s what Mike Ellis and a few of his close friends and family members did today.

“That’s how passionate I am about helping out these kids.”

Not only did they get in a large number of steps, but it was all dedicated towards a greater cause. Raising money for the Northeast Youth Center in Spokane.

“I see these kids all the time, and I see the difference that Northeast Youth Center has had in their lives,” he continued.

Bloomsday is a staple in the Ellis family.

Back in the day, Mike used to play the Rocky Balboa theme song for participants running along the course.

Fast forward to now, and his brother Brian is pretty much a professional when it comes to long treks like this one.

“We love doing Bloomsday, we’ve been doing it for several years,” said Brian.”Doing it virtually is not as fun, we miss the bands and we miss all of the fun stuff.”

The covid adjustments didn’t hold him or his group back. Brian frequently completes long walks, and his commitment to a healthier lifestyle inspires those in his corner.

“The best advice I could give anybody that’s thinking maybe they can’t is to just start slow.”

Their group raised more than $10,000 today with their Bloomsday venture. Mike posted on social media what they wanted to do. The donations quickly poured in shortly afterward.

That’s money that’ll send kids living in Spokane to summer camp this year.

A 45-mile walk is no easy task, and it took almost a full day to complete the journey.