Authentic Babe Ruth signed baseball auctioned off for $35,000 in Spokane

The well kept baseball was tucked away until it recently came up for auction- and sold for $35,000.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Did you know one of the most famous baseball players in history played in Spokane nearly 99 years ago?

Babe Ruth himself came to Spokane back in 1924. About 1,700 fans showed up to the old Natatorium Park for the exhibition game. It was one of several stops in the Northwest as part of the Babe's barnstorming tour.

One of the many baseballs Babe Ruth signed at the event came up for auction recently. A Spokane resident had kept in great condition, tucked away in a safety deposit box for over 50 years.

The ball was sold on Thursday for $35,000 to a non local collector. There's no word on what the collector plans to do with it.

