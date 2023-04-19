New tickets available in Shania Twain's concert at the Spokane Arena

The Spokane Arena announced this news in a Facebook post.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena has announced that a limited amount of tickets are available for Shania Twain's concert on April 28.

In a Facebook post, officials with the arena said the new batch of tickets are "due to a change in production."

This is the first tour for Shania in nearly five years. It comes in support of her new album 'Queen of Me' which will be released on Feb. 3, 2023.

It is big news for Spokane that Shania Twain chose to start her 'Queen of Me Tour' here in the Lilac City. Spokane got international attention earlier this year when Paul McCartney also chose Spokane as the first stop on his new tour.

As for other stops in Washington, Shania will play Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 29.

📣 Due to a change in production, a very limited amount of tickets have just been released for Shania Twain on April 28! 🎟 LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE! bit.ly/ShaniaSpo Posted by Spokane Arena on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.