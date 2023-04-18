Ticket transfers and resales disabled ahead of Foo Fighters show at the Spokane Arena

This means that anyone buying tickets from a third-party may face difficulties receiving them due to transfer restrictions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials with the Spokane Arena and TicketsWest have announced that ticket transfers and resales have been disabled ahead of the Foo Fighters show on Aug. 4, 2023.

This means that anyone buying tickets from a third-party may face difficulties receiving them due to transfer restrictions. Concertgoers can still take pictures of QR codes and send them, but they will not be able to fully transfer the ticket to a new owner or guarantee the authentication of that ticket.

Officials say they can't guarantee any customers purchasing through the secondary market will receive their tickets, meaning those buyers should stay away from those sites.

At this time, officials are waiting for more information on the Fan to Fan ticket exchange that the tour is setting up.

Tickets are sold out for this show, according to Spokane Arena and TicketsWest.

