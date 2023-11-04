Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer's death

Hawkins' death on tour shocked the musical world last year, prompting the band to cancel all shows for months.

NEW YORK — Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track “But Here We Are” will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

The lead, driving single is “Rescued,” with the lyrics “I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

The new album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Other titles include “Hearing Voices,” “Show Me How,” “Nothing At All” and “Rest,” the ending song.

Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

He was remembered at a massive UK concert last year, with Foo Fighters band members joined by musical guests such as Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC. But the most touching tribute came from Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane.

The teenager played the drums during a rendition of the band's 1997 hit "My Hero."

Hawkins was born in Texas and moved to Laguna Beach, California as a child. Learning to play drums as a youth, he joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, three years after the band's formation.

In March 2022, he was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia, shortly before the band was set to perform. He was 50.

While no cause of death has been announced, the BBC reported that trace amounts of several drugs were found in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators didn't say if the mix of drugs was a factor in his death.

Hawkins' death shocked the music world, and the Foo Fighters canceled all upcoming tours.

The band tweeted they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss,” of their bandmate.