Paul McCartney to launch tour in Spokane

Sir Paul McCartney will visit Spokane Arena on April 28. The first stop in a U.S. tour.

SPOKANE, Wash — It was billed as a major concert announcement for Spokane and it did not disappoint. On Friday morning, Paul McCartney announced his upcoming U.S. tour will kick off here in the Lilac City.

That’s right, Spokane fans will get the chance to see McCartney before anywhere else in the world!

McCartney will visit Spokane Arena as part of his 'Paul McCartney Got Back' tour on Thursday, April 28, marking the first time the former Beatle will play in Spokane.

McCartney will also play two shows in Seattle on May 2 and 3. The three tour dates in Washington are more than any other state in the country.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access starting Tuesday, February 22 at 12 p.m. local time. American Express card members pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 22nd at 10am local time.

Spokane Arena is encouraging fans to go online to purchase tickets, saying the arena box office will have a limited supply of tickets available.

GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022



“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you.

Well, I got back!” - Paul



More info: https://t.co/KhK4WK8Wlr #PaulMcCartneyGotBack pic.twitter.com/106IYKd4fz — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 18, 2022

It’s huge news for the city, which will likely see extra visitors and attention as the first stop on McCartney’s tour. A spokesperson for Spokane Arena said, “the concert will be one of the most significant events Spokane has ever seen.”

On its website, Spokane Arena states it can hold between 12,494 to 12,638 fans for concerts, depending on the stage setup.

McCartney has been entertaining fans for more than 60 years with The Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist.

The concert news comes at a time when Spokane Arena is starting to book more big events including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional, Santana, Eric Church and more.

Paul McCartney Tour Dates

April 28 - Spokane

May 2&3 - Seattle

May 6 - Oakland

May 13 - Los Angeles

May 17 - Fort Worth

May 21 - Winston-Salen

May 25 - Hollywood, FL

May 28 - Orlando

May 31 - Knoxville

June 4 - Syracuse

June 7 - Boston

June 12 - Baltimore

June 16 - East Rutherford

