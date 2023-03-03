Macklemore coming to Spokane Arena this fall

The Washington-based rapper is coming back to Downtown Spokane this October. Tickets go on sale next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle rapper Macklemore is hitting the road this fall to support his new album 'Ben.' The tour includes a stop at Spokane Arena in October.

Macklemore is no stranger to Spokane, he filmed his music video for the song 'Downtown' in the Lilac City back in 2015.

His concert at Spokane Arena is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available with TicketsWest starting with presales on Monday, March 6. General ticket sales begin March 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $30.50.

Macklemore will make several other stops in the northwest on his tour, including Portland, Missoula, and Boise.

Macklemore has a long string of hits, including 'Can't Hold Us,' 'Thrift Shop,'Glorious,' 'Downtown,' 'Good Old Days,' and others.

Spokane Arena Schedule

March 5: Legends of the West Starring Ice Cube

March 26: Winter Jam

April 14: Journey w/ Toto

April 20: Cypress Hill

April 28: Shania Twain

May 6: Shinedown w/ Three Days Grace

May 18: Kane Brown

June 2-4: Jurassic World Live Tour

June 15: Chris Stapleton

October 10: Macklemore

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.