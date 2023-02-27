Train with Better Than Ezra coming to Festival at Sandpoint

The lineup for the Festival at Sandpoint is growing with Grammy winner Train taking the stage along with Better Than Ezra.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Train fans will want to 'Drive By' the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The festival announced today that Train along with Better Than Ezra will take the stage on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Train is one of the biggest selling bands on the planet, with hits including 'Hey, Soul Sister,' 'Drops of Jupiter,' 'Meet Virginia,' 'Drive By,' and more.

Better Than Ezra is best known for their 1995 hit “Good.”

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. General admission tickets cost $74.95 (before taxes & fees).

Gates for the show will open on Saturday, July 29 at 6:00 p.m. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Festival still has more concerts to announce, but have already unveiled several big shows including Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA and REO Speedwagon.

The Festival at Sandpoint’s 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place from July 27 through August 6, 2023. Concerts are held at War Memorial Field, on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille in north Idaho.

