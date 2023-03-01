The Lumineers coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this September

The Lumineers will visit Washington along with James Bay.

GEORGE, Wash. — Alternative folk band The Lumineers are coming to Washington late this summer. The band announced a show at The Gorge Amphitheatre on Sept. 8, 2023, as part of its new tour.

Indie artist James Bay will join The Lumineers.

The Lumineers are known for several hits including 'Ho Hey,' 'Ophelia,' and 'Flowers in Your Hair.' James Bay is best known for the songs 'Let It Go' and 'Hold Back the River.'

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. There is an artist presale that begins on Monday, March 6 at noon, and a venue presale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎤 The Lumineers with special guest James Bay at The Gorge on Friday, 9/8! JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎤 The Lumineers with special guest James Bay at The Gorge on Friday, 9/8! 🎶 Presale | Wednesday, 3/8 at 10AM PT | Code: OPENER 🎶 On sale | Friday, 3/10 at 10AM PT 🎫 livemu.sc/3J681Ae Posted by The Gorge Amphitheatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Lumineers are one of several big shows planned at The Gorge this summer. Here's a list of some of the other concerts:

May 27-28: Illenium

June 9: Brandi Carlile

June 10: Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell

June 17-18: Beyond Wonderland

July 7-8: Dead & Company

July 21: Above & Beyond

August 4-6: Watershed Festival

September 1-3: Dave Matthews Band

September 8: The Lumineers

September 9-10: Eric Church

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.