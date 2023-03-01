The Lumineers coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this September

GEORGE, Wash. — Alternative folk band The Lumineers are coming to Washington late this summer. The band announced a show at The Gorge Amphitheatre on Sept. 8, 2023, as part of its new tour.
Indie artist James Bay will join The Lumineers.
The Lumineers are known for several hits including 'Ho Hey,' 'Ophelia,' and 'Flowers in Your Hair.' James Bay is best known for the songs 'Let It Go' and 'Hold Back the River.'
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. There is an artist presale that begins on Monday, March 6 at noon, and a venue presale on Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m.
The Lumineers are one of several big shows planned at The Gorge this summer. Here's a list of some of the other concerts:
- May 27-28: Illenium
- June 9: Brandi Carlile
- June 10: Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell
- June 17-18: Beyond Wonderland
- July 7-8: Dead & Company
- July 21: Above & Beyond
- August 4-6: Watershed Festival
- September 1-3: Dave Matthews Band
- September 8: The Lumineers
- September 9-10: Eric Church
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.