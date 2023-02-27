x
Entertainment

Yeah! | Lil Jon coming to North Idaho State Fair

North Idaho is going to get Crunk this summer, as Rapper Lil John brings his hits to the 'Party in the Dirt Concert Series.'
Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Lil Jon performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Rapper Lil John will keep the party going at the North Idaho State Fair this August. The fair revealed the rapper as the second headliner they are bringing in this summer.

Lil John is one of the biggest names in rap music with hits including “Turn Down For What, “Get Low,” and “What U Gon’ Do.” He is also known for his collaboration with artists including Usher, Ciara, the Ying Yang Twins, and many more.

Of course, Lil John is also synonymous with the southern lifestyle known as Crunk, which he helped popularize.

Lil John will be at the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the fair's fan club on March 1. The public sale starts on March 3 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets purchased online or before Aug. 18 will include admission to the fair.

Kootenai County Fairgrounds General Manager Alexcia Jordan said the concerts help bring in people who might not otherwise attend the fair.

“Our mission is to educate about agriculture at the fair. We do this best with a diverse, family-friendly entertainment lineup mixed in with our agricultural programs, Jordan said. "Oftentimes our concerts bring in people who may not be traditional fair-goers, we see this as an opportunity to share our story and importance of agriculture to everyone's daily lives.”

The fair earlier announced that country star Chase Rice will play the fair on August 22 as part of the 'Party in the Dirt Concert Series.' 

Rice has several country hits including "Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line)'" "Eyes on You," "Ready Set Roll." "Gonna Wanna Tonight," and 'Lonely if You Are.' 

The fair is still set to announce one more concert headliner.

