Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and more coming to Spokane Pavilion

The sounds of New Orleans, reggae, and blues will fill downtown Spokane this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The concert lineup keeps growing at Riverfront Park in Spokane this summer. The Pavilion announced a new concert featuring some of the legends of jazz, reggae, and blues.

The concert features Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, along with Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. This is an all-ages show.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 a.m. Ticket prices range from $55.00 to $89.95.

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation, and another $1 from each ticket sold will benefit Ziggy Marley's 501(c)3 URGE.

Spokane Pavilion Concerts 2023

Lord Huron - Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley - Wednesday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun - Friday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle - Thursday, August 24 at 5:00 p.m.

