Chase Rice coming to North Idaho State Fair

The North Idaho State Fair announced country singer Chase Rice will be one of three headliners at the this year's fair.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair has revealed the first of several big concerts planned for this year's event.

Country star Chase Rice will play the fair on August 22 as part of the 'Paty in the Dirt Concert Series.'

Rice has several country hits including "Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line)'" "Eyes on You," "Ready Set Roll." "Gonna Wanna Tonight," and 'Lonely if You Are.'

Tickets will go on Sale on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to members of the Fair's fan club. Public sales open on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

Tickets purchased before Aug. 18 will include admission to the fair. Fans who buy tickets after that date must also purchase separate fair admission.

The North Idaho State Fair said Rice is one of three big concert announcements it plans to make ahead of the 2023 fair. This year's fair will run from Aug. 18-27.

“Preparing for 2023 we wanted to make sure we bring something great for everyone!” Alexcia Jordan, Kootenai County Fairgrounds General Manager said. “Watching people enjoy the fair and the concerts last summer was the highlight of the whole year. Our team, fueled by the joy we saw on our fair-goers’ faces last year, proved that our concerts are an essential part of the fair puzzle. We are proud to present Chase Rice as our country concert headliner.”

