Northern Quest announces first artists for 2023 summer concert lineup

The resort is kicking off Summer 2023 with artists from a range of genres, from country to hard rock.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest announced the first round of artists for the 2023 Outdoor Summer Concert series in Spokane.

As part of their concert series, Northern Quest released their artists for the summer on a rolling basis, and this year is no different. The resort is starting off this year with artists from a range of genres:

The Avett Brothers: July 14. Tickets start at $59.

July 14. Tickets start at $59. Jason Mraz & His Superband: July 17. Tick e ts start at $39.50.

July 17. Tick ts start at $39.50. Ghost with Amon Amarth: Aug. 5. Tickets start at $49.50.

Aug. 5. Tickets start at $49.50. Young the Giant with Milky Chance: Aug. 8. Tickets start at $39.50.

Aug. 8. Tickets start at $39.50. Foreigner: Sept. 22. Tickets start at $39.50.

Sept. 22. Tickets start at $39.50. Dan + Shay: Sept. 23. Tickets start at $79.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale on Feb 17. All the concerts are reserved seating only. More shows will be announced as summer progresses.

Northern Quest also partnered with entertainment company Live Nation for the first time this year. This will be the 12th year the resort has hosted the concert series.

For more information on Northern Quest's concert lineups, click here.

