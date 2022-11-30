The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture shares holiday exhibits and schedule

With several exhibits lasting throughout the holiday season, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) has a full holiday schedule people of all ages are invited to and encouraged to take part in.

With several exhibits lasting throughout the holiday season, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here is the list of events taking place this month at the MAC for the 2022 Christmas holiday season:

Holiday Artist Studio Tour:

Take a peek inside six local artists' works and studios. Take a tour to see where and how they create their masterpieces. There will be gifts and art available for purchase. The tour takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., then people can go to the Steam Plant, where attendees can enjoy appetizers and live music.

Where: Offsite Venue

When: The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3

Price: $20 for tour and reception / $15 for tour only

For tickets, click here.

Art & Music at the MAC:

Join the MAC throughout the month of December for local music in their main gallery. With different local artists performing jazz music, museum-goers can enjoy the tunes the MAC is offering, alongside American Impressionism art. Spokane Jazz Orchestra Music Director Don Goodwin, Riley Grey, and others will be performing throughout the season.

Where: MAC's Main Gallery

When: Dec. 3rd, 10th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd from 12 to 2 p.m.

Price: Free

Campbell House Holiday Family Activity Kit:

Virtually step inside the Campbell House for holiday activities for your whole family. Attendees will be able to make holiday wreaths and the famous Campbell sugar cookies. All wreath and cookie kits serve a family of five. Order your family's holiday kit here.

Where: Pickup at Campbell House / Attend Virtually

When: Dec. 10, with pickup from 3 to 5:00 p.m.

Price: $15 per kit

Campbell House Holidays:

The Campbell House welcomes you to celebrate the holiday season inside the iconic Campbell house. Come and explore the house, Christmas decorations, a scavenger hunt, and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to interact with living history characters from the Campbell Household.

Where: Campbell House

When: Dec. 17th, 18th, 20th, and 21st from 12 to 4:00 p.m.

Price: Museum admission plus $2

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.