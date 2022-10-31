Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and more bringing 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snoop Dogg hopes to light up the holidays in Spokane. The rapper will bring his ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ show to Spokane Arena on December 15. The concert is schedule for 7:00 p.m.
The concert will also feature T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. on TicketsWest.com. Ticket prices range from $49 to $199 according to Spokane Arena.
A release from Spokane Arena states that Holidaze of Blaze is a “very special holiday show where [Snoop Dogg[ will be touring with a full band for the first time in years! “
