Cinderella coming to Spokane as part of World Ballet Series

The classic story of Cinderella arrives in Spokane this March.

SPOKANE, Wash — Cinderella will dance its way into Spokane next year. The ballet production is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

World Ballet Series - Cinderella features a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers and a visually stunning production including 150 hand-sewn costumes and a hand-crafted set. The ballet is set to a score by Sergei Prokofiev and choreographed by Marina Kessler.

Tickets for Cinderella go on sale Friday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at TicketsWest.com. Tickets range from $49 to $94.

Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts

Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group

Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa

Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure

Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 26: The Illusionists

Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud

Feb. 3: Jo Koy

Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play

Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert

Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen

Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!

April 11-12: Shen Yun

April 27: Trevor Noah

May 13-14: Chicago

May 26-29: Riverdance

June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin

