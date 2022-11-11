Cinderella coming to Spokane as part of World Ballet Series

SPOKANE, Wash — Cinderella will dance its way into Spokane next year. The ballet production is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
World Ballet Series - Cinderella features a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers and a visually stunning production including 150 hand-sewn costumes and a hand-crafted set. The ballet is set to a score by Sergei Prokofiev and choreographed by Marina Kessler.
Tickets for Cinderella go on sale Friday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at TicketsWest.com. Tickets range from $49 to $94.
Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group
- Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa
- Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
- Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller
- Dec. 26: The Illusionists
- Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud
- Feb. 3: Jo Koy
- Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play
- Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert
- World Ballet Series - Cinderella
- Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen
- Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!
- April 11-12: Shen Yun
- April 27: Trevor Noah
- May 13-14: Chicago
- May 26-29: Riverdance
- June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin
