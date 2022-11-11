x
Entertainment

Cinderella coming to Spokane as part of World Ballet Series

The classic story of Cinderella arrives in Spokane this March.
Credit: World Ballet Series

SPOKANE, Wash — Cinderella will dance its way into Spokane next year. The ballet production is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

World Ballet Series - Cinderella features a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers and a visually stunning production including 150 hand-sewn costumes and a hand-crafted set. The ballet is set to a score by Sergei Prokofiev and choreographed by Marina Kessler.

Tickets for Cinderella go on sale Friday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at TicketsWest.com. Tickets range from $49 to $94.

Upcoming events at First Interstate Center for the Arts

  • Nov. 14-15: Blue Man Group
  • Dec. 2: Joe Bonamassa
  • Dec. 3: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
  • Dec. 17: Mannheim Steamroller
  • Dec. 26: The Illusionists
  • Jan. 17-22: Ain't Too Proud
  • Feb. 3: Jo Koy
  • Feb. 8-9: Bluey's Big Play
  • Feb. 18: Our Planet Live in Concert
  • World Ballet Series - Cinderella
  • Mar. 14-19: Dear Evan Hansen
  • Mar. 25-26: Paw Patrol Live!
  • April 11-12: Shen Yun
  • April 27: Trevor Noah
  • May 13-14: Chicago
  • May 26-29: Riverdance
  • June 27-July 2: Disney's Aladdin

Click here for the latest calendar updates

