Walker Hayes announces first tour to the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pop country singer and songwriter Walker Hayes announced the first 'Glad You're Here Tour' to the Spokane Arena on Nov. 10.

Last year Hayes released his hit song “Fancy Like," which has been at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart and hitting the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. The song gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Song.

Fans will be able to enjoy Hayes' newest "AA," song and other hit songs like "You Broke Up with Me," "Craig," and "Don't let Her."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and range from $35-55. People can buy tickets at the TicketsWest website.

The 'Glad You're Here Tour' will be visiting more than ten cities including Los Angeles, Everett, and Portland.

Hayes announced the tour in a post he shared on his Twitter.

"GLAD YOU’RE HERE ARENA TOUR..can’t frickin believe it. It’s mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I’m just so grateful," Hayes said in a Twitter post.

