Machine Gun Kelly coming to the Spokane Arena for 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'

SPOKANE, Wash. — Machine Gun Kelly is heading to Spokane this summer for his worldwide 'Mainstream Sellout Tour,' on July 25.
The Spokane Arena will be one of 52 arenas across North America and Europe that the 'Mainstream Sellout Tour,' will visit. Other nearby cities include Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver.
The multi-platinum selling artist’s first-ever arena tour will feature special guests Avril Lavigne and WILLOW at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com
The worldwide tour features a roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates.
The genre-bending performer has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.
