Comedian Jim Gaffigan adds Spokane tour stop

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be coming to Spokane as an added stop on his upcoming tour.
Gaffigan will be at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m as part of ‘The Fun Tour.’ The comedian’s website says the Spokane show will feature “All New Material.”
Gaffigan is best known for his stand-up and comedy specials, though he is also an author and actor.
Tickets for the Spokane comedy show go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketswest.com. Tickets will also be available via a presale starting Wednesday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. Presale tickets can be purchased using the pre-sale password: FUN.
Gaffigan is the latest act to book a date at the Spokane Arena. The venue is set to host some big acts in the coming months, including the first date in Sir Paul McCartney’s new tour.
Upcoming Spokane Arena concerts & events
- March 25 & 27 – NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship – Spokane Regional
- April 1 – Shinedown with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante
- April 3 – Santana: Blessings and Miracles Tour
- April 7 – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour
- April 10 - MercyMe: Inhale (Exhale) Tour
- April 16 – Eric Church in the Round: The Gather Again Tour
- April 28 – Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour 2022
- May 13 – For King & Country: What are we waiting for? – The Tour
- May 27 – Stars on Ice Tour
- June 6 – New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022
- August 9 – Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
- August 21 – Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour
- September 2 – Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour
- September 30 – Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast World Tour with Very Special Guests Trivium