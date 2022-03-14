Comedian Jim Gaffigan adds Spokane tour stop

Jim Gaffigan will bring his comedy tour to Spokane Arena on August 9.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be coming to Spokane as an added stop on his upcoming tour.

Gaffigan will be at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m as part of ‘The Fun Tour.’ The comedian’s website says the Spokane show will feature “All New Material.”

Gaffigan is best known for his stand-up and comedy specials, though he is also an author and actor.

Tickets for the Spokane comedy show go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketswest.com. Tickets will also be available via a presale starting Wednesday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. Presale tickets can be purchased using the pre-sale password: FUN.

Gaffigan is the latest act to book a date at the Spokane Arena. The venue is set to host some big acts in the coming months, including the first date in Sir Paul McCartney’s new tour.

